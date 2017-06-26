Atlanta ranked No. 1 city in U.S. to celebrate 4th of July

Atlanta is the No. 1 city in the nation in which to celebrate the 4th of July, according to a new ranking by WalletHub.
In a ranking that included such factors as attractions, activities, affordability and duration of fireworks demonstrations, Atlanta came in ahead of cities such as Washington, DC, New York and Boston.
Source: WalletHub
The personal finance website ranked 100 U.S. cities. Here are the top 10:
- Atlanta
- San Francisco
- Buffalo, NY
- Washington, DC
- San Diego
- Madison, WI
- St. Louis, MO
- Milwaukee, WI
- Orlando, FL
- Seattle
Newark, NJ, came in dead last.
