Atlanta ranked No. 1 city in U.S. to celebrate 4th of July

Atlanta is the No. 1 city in the nation in which to celebrate the 4th of July, according to a new ranking by WalletHub.

In a ranking that included such factors as attractions, activities, affordability and duration of fireworks demonstrations, Atlanta came in ahead of cities such as Washington, DC, New York and Boston.

The personal finance website ranked 100 U.S. cities. Here are the top 10:

Atlanta San Francisco Buffalo, NY Washington, DC San Diego Madison, WI St. Louis, MO Milwaukee, WI Orlando, FL Seattle

Newark, NJ, came in dead last.

