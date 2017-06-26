WXIA
Atlanta ranked No. 1 city in U.S. to celebrate 4th of July

Tim Darnell , WXIA 4:28 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

Atlanta is the No. 1 city in the nation in which to celebrate the 4th of July, according to a new ranking by WalletHub.

In a ranking that included such factors as attractions, activities, affordability and duration of fireworks demonstrations, Atlanta came in ahead of cities such as Washington, DC, New York and Boston.

Source: WalletHub

The personal finance website ranked 100 U.S. cities. Here are the top 10:

  1. Atlanta
  2. San Francisco
  3. Buffalo, NY
  4. Washington, DC
  5. San Diego
  6. Madison, WI
  7. St. Louis, MO
  8. Milwaukee, WI
  9. Orlando, FL
  10. Seattle

Newark, NJ, came in dead last.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


