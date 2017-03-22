Berry College sophomore to compete in national trumpet competition

My 5th-grader is learning how to play the trumpet, so I know how hard this is! Leif Atchley is a sophomore at Berry College, and he's competing in the 2017 National Trumpet Competition this week in Denver. It's largest instrument competition in the world.

WXIA 7:16 AM. EDT March 22, 2017

