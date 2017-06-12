Bill Gates in Atlanta: Foundation, Rotary commit $450 million to end polio

IMAGE: ROTARY

ATLANTA -- Bill Gates was in Atlanta on Monday, announcing at the Rotary International convention that his foundation and the organization are making a $450 million commitment to wipe out polio.

To an audience of nearly 40,000 Rotary members attending the humanitarian organization’s annual convention – this year in Atlanta – Rotary and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation renewed their longstanding support for ending the disease.

Rotary committed to raise $50 million per year over the next three years, with every dollar to be matched with two additional dollars from the Gates Foundation. This expanded agreement will translate into $450 million for polio eradication activities.

“The vision of eradicating polio began with Rotary, and its support of that effort has been unwavering for more than 35 years,” said Gates. “Rotary’s commitment to raise $150 million over the next three years to end polio forever is a testament to the compassion, generosity, and kindness of more than a million Rotarians around the world.”

© 2017 WXIA-TV