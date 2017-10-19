Dalton, Ga. girl's letter to President lands her trip to White House

Makenzie Koger (Photo: Provided) (Photo: WXIA)

DALTON, Ga. -- A local girl's letter to the President just earned her an experience of a lifetime: a trip to the White House and a personal tour.

Back on Oct. 9, 2017, 7-year-old Mackenzie Koger wrote a letter to President Trump to tell him that she appreciated all he was doing and how she thought he was an awesome President. She also told him about her mom's plan to take her to Washington, D.C. over Spring Break for a visit and how she hoped for a chance to meet him and bring along some food.

On Thursday, that hope turned into a reality.

During the daily briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders read Mackenzie's letter aloud from the White House podium. After she finished, Sanders extended a personal invitation for Mackenzie and her mom to visit, topped off with a personalized tour.

11Alive's Chris Hopper went to Dalton to speak with Mackenzie, who said she never thought she would get a response.

"It felt so amazing," she told him.

Mackenzie's mother Laura told 11Alive they got a call from White House staff notifying them to tune in at 3 p.m. for the special moment. Laura said she pulled Mackenzie out of class early so they could share the special moment together. But they weren't expecting the invite.

"We were completely surprised with Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying that she was going to give us a tour and we would be invited to have lunch at the White House," Laura said. "It's still surreal."

Laura said she mailed the letter, knowing that sometimes they get read aloud, but the scale of the situation is just the icing on the cake.

"The scale of how it's escalated, I never imagined it would get to this point," she said. "So, we are very excited and can't wait to get to Washington, now."

Mackenzie and her mom will be in D.C. next April, and the 7-year-old stands by her word: she still wants to bring some food. She plans to bring cheesecake to the lunch.

