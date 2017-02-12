Dunwoody girl takes stand against boys-only sports cakes

Zoe Hansen convinced Publix to add girls sports to its birthday theme cakes.

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Zoe Hansen is a third-grader who decided to take a stand for other girls who love sports as much as she does.

"I play soccer and basketball," she told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie.

Her stand started with a trip to her local grocery store.

"We were in Publix picking up a cake for one of our other kids, and Zoe was flipping through the cake book," said Kirstin Hansen, Zoe's mother. "Zoe came over and whispered to me, 'Mom, I'm really mad.'"

Zoe told her mom that she couldn't find any sports theme cakes with girls on them, only boys.

"It was kind of depressing," Zoe added. "So my mom told me I should write a letter."

Zoe went home and wrote this:

"Dear Publix. I love shopping at your store! But I was just wondering why there are only boy figures on the sports cakes. I want too buy a sports cake but there are only boy figures. It is very old fasion too think that there are boy things & girl things. Your store is awesome but that is one thing you should change!"

Zoe's mom said she was impressed by the store manager's quick response.

"Publix wrote back and said they were working with the corporate office on all of the bakeries," Kristin said. "In the immediate future, they went ahead and ordered basketball figurines with girls and soccer figurines with girls."

Zoe was thrilled.

"I really like it because now when girls go, they can get sports cakes with girls on them," she said. "It makes me feel good."

Within a week, the Publix at Dunwoody Hall had girls basketball decorations in stock.

"I think this is a good lesson, and I hope it's the first of many times when she feels like it's her responsibility and privilege to be able to say how she feels," Kristen said.

