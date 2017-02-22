WXIA
Get a jump start on summer plans for your kids

Lesli Peterson, of 365AtlantaFamily.com helps you to plan for a stimulating summer and offers suggestions for scoring discounts.

Melissa Long, WXIA 3:09 AM. EST February 23, 2017

ATLANTA -- It may only be February, but now is actually the ideal time to plan ahead for when school is out. Whether you're looking for an educational activity for your toddler or a performing arts experience for your teenager, summer camps are currently enrolling children.

