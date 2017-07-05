Alzheimer's Association Greater Atlanta Walk To End Alzheimer's® 2017

Walk_End_Alzheimers_2017 (Photo: WXIA)

Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

WHAT:

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Atlanta Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Kennesaw State University Sports and Entertainment Park in Kennesaw . Nearly 3,500 people from Greater Atlanta are expected at this year's event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer's disease.

After completing a 3-mile walk, participants will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and available support programs and services. Participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at georgiawalk.org

WHO:

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's research, care and support. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900 for more information.

In Georgia alone, there are more than 140,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease and 519,000 caregivers . In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, the sixth-leading cause of death in the nation and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Nationwide, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

WHEN:

September 16, 2017

Registration: 8 a.m.

Ceremony: 9 a.m.

Walk: 9:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Kennesaw State University Sports and Entertainment Park 3200 George Busbee Parkway NW Kennesaw, GA 30144

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Amy Johnston

Director of Marketing and Communications

ajohnston@alz.org

404-728-6044

© 2017 WXIA-TV