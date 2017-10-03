Flu shots and vaccinations: a MUST for seniors

ATLANTA -- Flu season is upon us. For seniors, on the "MUST DO" list: flu shots.

Believe it or not, one in 3 seniors don't get them.

Add a Shingles shot to the "Must Do" list. The CDC reports a shocking 3 out of 4 seniors don't get those either. The shot helps protect against an illness that can cause a long lasting stinging pain.

And two more "Must Get" shots:

One for Pneumonia -- 4 out of 10 seniors don't get them.

And a Tetanus booster -- half of all seniors pass those up as well.

Get your vaccinations. You MUST protect yourself and guard your health.

