Flu shots and vaccinations: a MUST for seniors

ATLANTA -- Flu season is upon us. For seniors, on the "MUST DO" list: flu shots.
Believe it or not, one in 3 seniors don't get them.
Add a Shingles shot to the "Must Do" list. The CDC reports a shocking 3 out of 4 seniors don't get those either. The shot helps protect against an illness that can cause a long lasting stinging pain.
And two more "Must Get" shots:
One for Pneumonia -- 4 out of 10 seniors don't get them.
And a Tetanus booster -- half of all seniors pass those up as well.
Get your vaccinations. You MUST protect yourself and guard your health.
For more information:
-- Vaccines.gov: Senior schedule (includes an immunization finder and schedule)
-- NCOA: 4 important vaccines for seniors covered by Medicare
- AARP: The vaccines you need at 550+
