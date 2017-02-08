No car, no worries for seniors: Counties offer numerous options

(FILE PHOTO) (Photo: ThinkStock)

ATLANTA -- For more than 70,000 seniors without vehicles, there is good news in metro Atlanta on getting from here to there to visit doctors, senior centers and supermarkets.

Five metro counties have special transportation programs in place to provide the rides when they are needed. However, there are restrictions and seniors have to sign up in advance.

North Fulton has its Transportation Options Program for Seniors (TOPS), providing medical transportation to seniors age 60 and over. Trips are provided once a month for residents of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell and Sandy Springs. For further information and registration data call 770-993-1906, Ext. 234.

A second Fulton program is Get Around Town Easily (GATE) and is provided for seniors with disabilities for trips to the bank, supermarket or other necessary stops. Seniors may also be able to get to and from senior centers and must check with local Fulton County centers for further information. For general information on the GATE program, call 770-993-1906 Ext. 242.

Cobb County offers seniors 65 and older its voucher-driven FREEDOM program. Seniors must apply for CCT Paratransit sevice to be part of the program. For more information call 770-528-5364,

Also available in Cobb, the COMMON COURTESY program involves the use of Uber but requires registration and a membership fee.

Gwinnett County utilizes its GET IN GEAR program, a demand-response voucher system that services seniors who have no other means of transportation for medical treatment or appointments. To check out eligibility, seniors can call 678-377-3019.

Seniors in DeKalb County have Interfaith Companion and Ride Express (I CARE), providing volunteer transportation for those over 55 years of age to medical appointments and other necessary stops. Further information on I CARE call 404-377-2273.

For seniors living in Fayette County, there is a voucher and low-cost transportation program for County residents over 60 years of age for disabled adults from 18 to 59 who cannot drive. Vouchers can be used for transport to medical appointments and for shopping and other needs. To receive further information, call 770-461-0813 Ext. 113.

Also available throughout metro Atlanta are "Mobility" services provided by MARTA, CCT and other public transportation services.

For the best local transportation options available, go to the Atlanta Regional Commission website here.

