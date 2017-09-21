Georgia woman celebrates 105th birthday

A Georgia woman turned 105th birthday on Wednesday.
Thelma Archambu celebrated the milestone with a party at Summerset Assisted Living Community in Atlanta.
Born on Sept. 20, 1912, Ms. Thelma said she learned how to be tough and honest after being orphaned at a young age.
She became a chemistry professor at Howard University -- at one point even teaching former Atlatna Mayor Andrew Young's son!
Archambu's family took her out to lunch to help her celebrate.
Join us in wishing her a happy birthday!
