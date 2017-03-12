Georgia woman celebrates 109th birthday

ATLANTA -- A local woman with a very storied life celebrated a very special day on Sunday. Willie May Hardy turned 109.

11Alive got the chance to speak with Hardy about her life. The daughter of a slave, Hardy was born in Talbotton, Ga. between Macon and Columbus. But she later moved to Atlanta in the 1930s.

Her husband worked for the city's transit system before MARTA even existed. Her granddaughter said this is a historic - and grand - occasion.

"She has a lot of stories and historical things that she's shared with us," Veronica Edwards said. "Coming through civil rights - she's seen it all."

Hardy is also the oldest member of the Butler Saint Baptist Church where she has attended for the last 73 years. She has two younger sisters as well - one 92 and the other 101 years old.

