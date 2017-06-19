Sandy Springs senior community to host summer camp

The Somerby Sandy Springs senior community is hosting an inter-generational summer camp on Wednesday to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer's and the Alzheimer's Association.

The community is working together with the Sandy Springs Police Department and the Sandy Springs Fire Department on the event, Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm.

The camp will pair senior residents with school-age children to participate in camp-like activities.

For more information, please contact Somerby Sandy Springs at 770-695-0230 or visit their website at www.SomerbySpark.com.

