Senior discounts galore in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Atlanta, Ga.--For seniors living on a limited income, the key word is discounts,

Whether it be transportation, supermarkets, department stores, hotels, movie theaters, museums and attractions or restaurants--senior discounts are everywhere.

MARTA offers senior discounts on Breeze Cards.

Southwest Airlines, for one, has special senior fares.

Kroger and Publix both feature senior discount days.

Name a fast food restaurant and you will probably find at least a 10% senior discount or a free drink when you order.

Retailers also giving discounts. Check out Belk's and others for special senior days before you plan your shopping spree.

Go to:

www.seniorcitizendiscountlist.org (senior citizen discount list) for a full listing of current discount programs in a wide array of specialized areas (from fast food to theaters and attractions to hotels and supermarkets).

(© 2017 WXIA)