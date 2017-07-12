ATLANTA, Ga. -- With one in every three metro Atlanta seniors living alone, it's important to stay alert, stay safe and stay active.

Walking clubs, job opportunities, and senior centers will keep you active and provide much-appreciated company. Take advantage of them all.

Make sure your living space has motion sensor lighting; have carbon monoxide and smoke detectors and be sure your cell phone is fully charged or have a landline nearby so you can reach out to 911.

And be sure to get to know your neighbors and have them check up on you at least once a day.

Resources for Seniors:

► Georgia Services for Seniors

► Division of Aging Programs and Services

► Senior Community Service Employment Program

► Health In Aging: Home safety tips for older adults

© 2017 WXIA-TV