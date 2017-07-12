ATLANTA -- For seniors, especially those living alone, when the phone rings or you see an unfamiliar email, use caution, it could be a scam.

For example, if you get a call from the IRS, hang up: they never call And if you get an email with attachments or asking for personal information, delete it or log out at once because it could be a scam.

If you get a call or email that your electricity or gas is about to be cut off unless you pay right away it's probably a scam as well. And if you get a call or email that you just won the lottery: forget it because it's probably also a scam.

If the call or email claims that Medicare needs personal information to continue your coverage, hang up or log out because that's a scam.

And don't buy anything or make any donations on the phone. That, too, could be a scam just to get your personal financial information.

If you have any doubts whatsoever, just hang up or log out. And remember that even convincing pitches could be fake.

----

Further Information:

► Georgia consumer protection: Top 10 scams targeting seniors

► National Council on Aging: Top 10 financial scams targeting seniors

► Baby Boomers beware: Financial fraud that targets seniors

► BankRate.com: Fraud: 5 scams aimed at the elderly

© 2017 WXIA-TV