This 4th of July try Katy Watson and Christine Roberts homemade chocolate ice cream with fudge syrup and candied Georgia pecans.

ATLANTA - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means it's time for those backyard barbecues and picnics. Our 11Alive photojournalist Stephen Boissy has a recipe for a sweet treat that's sure to keep you cool in the summer sun.

Triple Pecan Chocolate Fudge Sundaes

Serves 4-6



Ingredients:

· 3 c high half & half

· ¼ c dark cocoa powder

· 4 large egg yolks

· 3/8 c granulated sugar

· 2 oz mascarpone (or sub cream cheese)

· Pinch of salt

· 4 oz bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

· 1 t vanilla

· Candied pecans, recipe follows

· Fudge sauce, recipe follows

Directions

Add half and half to a heavy bottomed small saucepan. Whisk in cocoa powder until smooth. Heat over medium heat just until mixture is about boil, it steams, and has tiny bubbles around the edges. Remove from heat.

In Vitamix or other blender, add egg yolks, sugar, mascarpone, and salt. Briefly blend until combined and pale yellow in color. With mixer on low, slowly stream in half and half mixture through hole in lid, being careful not to splatter as mixture will be hot. Add in chopped chocolate. Raise mixture speed to medium high and blend just until smooth.

Wipe out saucepan and return mixture to saucepan over medium-low heat. Heat mixture until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 175 degrees. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Allow mixture to cool slightly than transfer to a container to chill. Chill mixture in refrigerator overnight then process in ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s instructions, adding 1 c of the candied pecans during the last minute of processing. Serve ice cream immediately or transfer to a container for freezing.



Candied Pecans:

· 1 ½ c large pecan pieces

· 1 egg white

· ½ - ¾ c granulated sugar

· ¼ t cinnamon

· Pinch of each salt and cayenne pepper

Preheat oven or toaster oven to 350. Combine all ingredients in a zip top bag and shake until pecans are well coated. Spread evenly on a baking sheet covered with parchment and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until golden brown, fragrant, and dry. Allow to cool and break into small pieces.



Fudge Sauce:

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 1/3 cup light corn syrup

· 1/3 cup sugar

· ¼ cup cocoa powder

· ¼ teaspoon sea salt

· 6 oz bittersweet chocolate, chopped & divided

· 2 Tbsp unsalted butter

· 1 teaspoon cinnamon

· ½ cup candied pecans, chopped

Bring the first five ingredients and half of the chopped chocolate to a simmer over medium heat. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and add remaining chocolate, butter, and cinnamon. Stir until combined, let cool, and add chopped candied pecans.

