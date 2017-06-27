You scream, I scream, we all scream... for top 10 ice cream flavors

There's like a bunch of different ice cream flavors in this world. There's the good ole' cookies and cream, traditional chocolate, rocky road, mint chocolate chip. Or maybe you like the more unusual flavors like taro, green tea, bubble gum or pistachio.
No matter what kind of ice cream you like to indulge in for a cold treat, we can all agree, ice cream is great.
A recent poll showcased the top 10 most popular ice cream flavors, did your favorite make the cut? How would you have ranked them?
Number 10
Peanut butter cup
Who doesn't love a chocolate-covered peanut butter cup in their ice cream? Whoever thought to combine these two delightful treats should win an award.
Number 9
Coffee
Back in Berlin and straight away got treated with this really nice taster from @nunzio.berlin 's ice cream!!! Made from our Thunguri AA and caramelized Brazil nuts!! 😍 Sooooo good!!! . . . . . . . . . . . #coffee #espresso #icecream #coffeeicecream #lecker #summer #treat #backinberlin #berlin #specialtycoffee #specialtyroaster #kenyancoffee #brazilnut
It's sweet and it tastes like coffee? As someone who drinks coffee on a daily basis (more than once a day), this is a match made in heaven.
Number 8
Rocky Road
Chocolate ice cream with nuts AND marshmallows? I'd drive over that rocky road any day.
Number 7
French Vanilla
BEAT THE HEAT!!! Hurry into #poutinehut today!!! Fantastic #dessert menu available. Featuring #frenchvanillaicecream, Hand Made #milkshakes, #icecreamsundae, and our famous #chilledicypoutine. When it's hot out, chill out at Poutine Hut. 580 Murphy Rd. #sarnia. Lambton Counties First and Only Authentic #poutinerie!!!
Ah, yes. French vanilla ice cream. The fancy cousin of traditional vanilla ice cream. You can't say no to it.
Number 6
Chocolate Chip
Chocolate chip ice cream. Who loves a crunchy surprise? *Raises hand*
Number 5
Strawberry
Who doesn't love that refreshing taste of strawberries in an ice cream? You know what I mean right? It penetrates your nose and you're left with a sweet, fruity taste that makes you think of sunshine and rainbows... probably.
Number 4
Mint Chocolate Chip
Minty flavors along with the cream to form a wonderfully cold treat? And on top of that there's chunks of chocolate surprises throughout every bite? Yes, please!
Number 3
Vanilla
Now here is one of the most hallowed flavors of ice creams. The most traditional and albeit, best go-to flavor of them all. This is the grandfather of all ice cream flavors. You can combine it with almost anything and make an even tastier creation.
Number 2
Chocolate
Oh, chocolate ice cream. Let's just look at this for a while, shall we? The indulgent flavors of chocolate, mixed to create the perfect creamy and cold treat. Seriously, my mouth is watering looking at these pictures and just thinking about it. CHOC-O-LATE ice cream. Need I say more?
Number 1
Cookies and Cream
And the number one most popular ice cream flavor is none other than the famous cookies and cream. Are you surprised? Maybe yes. Maybe no. Who doesn't want cookies in their ice cream.
All I can say is, ice cream is a beautiful creation and it's one of the best treats to eat during the summertime. What better way to beat the heat than with a sweet and creamy, dreamy, wonderfully decadent treat?
There is no way. Ice cream is everything. Have a wonderful day everyone! Now, go have some ice cream!
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs