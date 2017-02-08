Behold: The KFC Chizza

The KFC Chizza is being sold in KFC stores in the Philippines. (Photo: WXIA)

Remember KFC's Double Down sandwich? It was a creative affair that The Colonel released a few years back with bacon, cheese and a secret sauce jammed between two chicken patties which were substituted for bread.

They're at it again with the KFC Chizza -- which is exactly what it sounds like: "chicken-ham," cheese, peppers, pineapple, "KFC cheese sauce" and marinara sauce on top of a fried chicken patty to make its chicken pizza.

For now, at least, the KFC Chizza is only being released in the Philippines.

PHOTOS | The KFC Chizza

(© 2017 WXIA)