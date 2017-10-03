WXIA
Cartoon turns discontinued McDonald's sauce into viral sensation; now it's back!

Ty Scholes , WXIA 1:27 AM. EDT October 04, 2017

McDonald's is bringing back its Szechuan sauce after the animated television show Rick and Morty made the promotional sauce an Internet phenomenon.

The fast-food chain will make the discontinued sauce available at select locations on Oct. 7. McDonald's Szechuan sauce became a topic of conversation in April, after it was highlighted in a surprise episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. In the show, time-traveling scientist Rick Sanchez admitted that his sole motivation in life is "finding that McNugget sauce."

"Nine more seasons until I get that dipping Szechuan sauce, or 97 more years, Morty!" Sanchez said, foaming at the mouth.

Even though Atlanta is the home of Adult Swim, McDonald’s has made it abundantly clear that the sauce will only be available on Oct. 7 with a limited supply. Here are some locations offering the sweet and sour/barbecue sauce fusion in the Atlanta area:

  • 1105 Northside Dr, 30318
  • 526 Ponce De Leon Blvd, 30308
  • 2210 N. Druid Hills Road, 30329

