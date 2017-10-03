Cartoon turns discontinued McDonald's sauce into viral sensation; now it's back!

McDonald's logo (Photo: Getty Images)

McDonald's is bringing back its Szechuan sauce after the animated television show Rick and Morty made the promotional sauce an Internet phenomenon.

The fast-food chain will make the discontinued sauce available at select locations on Oct. 7. McDonald's Szechuan sauce became a topic of conversation in April, after it was highlighted in a surprise episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. In the show, time-traveling scientist Rick Sanchez admitted that his sole motivation in life is "finding that McNugget sauce."

"Nine more seasons until I get that dipping Szechuan sauce, or 97 more years, Morty!" Sanchez said, foaming at the mouth.

Hey @McDonalds, since Disney is making a live action Mulan movie, can you bring back that szechuan dipping sauce? #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/l3aZfjUM3m — Daniel (@WonderboltsFTW) April 2, 2017

Even though Atlanta is the home of Adult Swim, McDonald’s has made it abundantly clear that the sauce will only be available on Oct. 7 with a limited supply. Here are some locations offering the sweet and sour/barbecue sauce fusion in the Atlanta area:

1105 Northside Dr, 30318

526 Ponce De Leon Blvd, 30308

2210 N. Druid Hills Road, 30329

