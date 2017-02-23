Failed: Atlanta's dirtiest restaurants

2 Chainz's Atlanta eatery, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, failed its first health inspection since opening.

ATLANTA – 2 Chainz’s Atlanta eatery was handed a failing report card from the Georgia Department of Public Health in its first health inspection since opening its doors. But the tapas-centric restaurant is one of many in Atlanta to get the unhealthy status.

Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffles, scored a 44 out of 100 on Oct. 6, 2016. Knight later sued her son, the owner, to remove her name, after son was charged with stealing $650,000 in taxes owed to state of Georgia. The federal lawsuit stated that the failing restaurant was damaging the iconic singer’s reputation.

Club DS17, owned by Atlanta Hawks star Dennis Schroder, was cited for 21 health violations on Nov. 4, 2016.

Most recently, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, located at 327 Peter St., SW, in Castleberry Hill, received several low marks from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The restaurant, owned by the Grammy Award-winning rapper Tauheed Epps and partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, received a “U” grade, or 59 points out of 100, after a nearly two-hour inspection on Feb. 17.

The inspection described the garbage area as heavily-soiled food debris. Furthermore, it stated, juice was on sitting on the ground and milk was observed as expired.

The inspector also noted that there were raw hamburgers stored over collard greens and raw eggs over strawberries and cheese, as well as raw shrimp and fish over sweet potatoes, violating the code that stipulates food items must be stored with other items with similar minimum cooking temperatures.

The report cited the restaurant for having cooked chicken wings ranging from 113-125 degrees. All hot food items are to maintain 135 degrees or higher.

Raw lobster was observed, according to the inspection, sitting inside the prep sink thawing in water. The DPH requires thawing to be done inside a refrigerator or under running water.

At least three of the listed violations are "known risk factors for food-borne illness," including the lack of soap and paper towels at the designated hand-washing sinks, both behind the bar and in the kitchen.

During its initial routine inspection six months ago in August 2016, the restaurant, which boasts its seafood as a prominent tapas dish, received a 99 score and an “A” grade. That was prior to the restaurant’s grand opening in December.

The restaurant will have a scheduled follow-up inspection on March 3.

