Free doughnuts for those who try new Krispy Kreme coffee

(Photo: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its doughnuts.

And what better way to test out the new brew with free doughnuts? Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut.

"Matching a coffee with the unique taste of a Krispy Kreme doughnut is a complex feat, in part, because the coffee must have just the right balance of flavor profiles," a statement from the company said. "After sourcing Arabica beans from Sumatra, Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts spent months working with experts to create the perfect coffee blends for its doughnuts."

Customers will get the chance to choose between two new blends: smooth and rich. Both, the company said, are made from 100 percent Arabica beans.

For more information on the promotion, which runs through Feb. 28, visit Krispy Kreme's website.

