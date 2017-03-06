Like free coffee and free pancakes?

Get free pancakes and support a good cause.

Tuesday is IHOP’s 12th annual National Pancake Day, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., participating International House of Pancakes restaurants are giving away free short stacks or three buttermilk pancakes. This year, select locations will have extended hours until 10 p.m.

A short stack usually costs $4.79.

Although the pancakes are free, IHOP hopes customers will make a donation. The company has partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities,” said Darren Rebelez, IHOP president, in a news release.

The goal of the annual event is to raise $3.5 million for “finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere,” according to the release.

Customers also can pledge their support now through March 7 by purchasing a “Wall Icon” or making a donation on their tab.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP has raised $24 million for youth health and wellness organizations, the release states, noting all money raised stays local and directly helps children in need.

There is a limit of one free short stack per guest and this dine-in only offer is available while supplies last.

To be on the safe side, you might want to call before heading out to make sure they have any pancakes left.

Go to www.ihoppancakeday.com to find your closest IHOP and to learn how to donate online.

FREE COFFEE

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Rewards and loyalty programs are worth signing up for.

The best part of the programs are the freebies and special member-only discounts.

In March, there are two days each week dedicated to free coffee.

Members of Dunkin' Donuts loyalty program, DD Perks, can start the workweek with a free medium iced coffee. This Monday promotion is available at participating Treasure Coast locations and in Palm Beach, Okeechobee, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

With DD Perks, you can earn rewards and order ahead at participating Dunkin’ Donuts through the chain's smartphone app. Get a free drink for signing up, a free drink for your birthday, and earn free drinks once you accumulate 200 points from purchases. Earn five points for every dollar you spend.

Learn more and sign up at DDPerks.com.

For Wawa Rewards members, Fridays are Free Coffee Fridays.

Coupons for a free cup will be loaded to the Wawa app every Thursday but are valid only on Fridays. The coupons are for free cups of hot coffee, any size.

With the convenience store chain’s loyalty program, for every $50 spent on eligible purchases using a registered Wawa gift card, earn coupons for discounts and free items. You also get a birthday freebie, a freebie for registering and once you are signed up, your account can be reloaded through the Wawa app or in store.

Sign up for Wawa Rewards at WawaRewards.com or the smartphone app.

MORE FREE COFFEE

For five days starting March 2, Starbucks has a buy one macchiato, get one free deal.

The promotion runs from 2 to 5 p.m. each day through March 6 at participating Starbucks and is valid on any macchiato, any size, hot or iced.

No coupon is needed to get this deal.

Starbucks has espresso macchiatos, which include shots of espresso marked with a dollop of foam, and the latte macchiato is made with steamed milk, foam and shots of espresso.

For a limited time, Starbucks has added two new macchiatos to the menu, according to a news release.

The hot "Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato" has espresso shots poured over steamed coconut milk with a hint of white chocolate mocha sauce. The "Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato" features espresso, almond milk and cinnamon dolce syrup. Both drinks are topped with Starbucks’ signature caramel crosshatch pattern.

