Owners of Staplehouse dedicate their lives' work to late husband, brother

ATLANTA -- In Atlanta's Old Forth Ward, there's a spot where reservations are hard to find - and so are any complaints.

"Every bite has been absolutely phenomenal," customer Alisa Barry said.

For Jen and Kara Hidinger, running 'Staplehouse' is a labor of love.

"It's been a long journey," Jen said. "One worth fighting for."

Jen and her husband Ryan, a popular chef in town, had started that fight years ago - well before he was diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer.

"It was devastating for us," Jen said. "He was given a 6 month diagnosis and, at that exact time, our dreams came crashing down."

But friends started building them back up.

'Team Hidi' raised money so the couple could focus on Ryan's treatment. But at just 36, he los this battle.

"The last thing that I said to my brother was that I love you," Ryan's sister Kara said. "And I hugged him and I told him I'd see him again."

So "Team Hidi" transformed into the giving kitchen - a nonprofit that gives money to Atlanta restaurant workers facing unexpected hardship.

Now, all profits after tax at Staplehouse" go to the charity. It's given more than a million dollars to 600 people like Izabella Jones who is fighting thyroid cancer.

"It's scary," Jones said. "You feel isolated and alone and it helps to have people say, 'We got you. We got your back.'"

And 4 years after Ryan's diagnosis, Bon Appetite Magazine named his vision America's best new restaurant of 2016.

"I think he'd be blown away," his wife said. "And I think he'd be really happy that he had kind of this moment in time where he was able to make a difference."

For Jen, food is now her life's passion at a kitchen that serves much more than what's on the menu.

"We each have a choice to make," she said. "You can either hide, or you can stand up and move forward."

Learn more about the Giving Kitchen at: bit.ly/2imJN52

