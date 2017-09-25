Pumpkin Spice Pizza anyone?

(Photo: Villa Italian Kitchen/Facebook)

If you're a fan of pumpkin spice, you're in luck!

Villa Italian Kitchen just introduced a pumpkin spice pizza. (We're not evening kidding, here.) The official pizza of fall comes with pumpkin pie filling, mozzarella cheese, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon. It's only the latest in a long line of pumpkin-based fall products on the market - a list that grows a little more every year.

This list already includes oddball creations like pumpkin spice rum and the seasonal beers as well as more recognizable products like cookies and, of course, your favorite latte.

Buzz60 reports the new pumpkin spice pizza is available at all 230 Villa Italian Kitchen locations across the country.

