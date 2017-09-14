Record-tying Atlanta United win leads to big Moe's Southwestern Grill discount

(Photo: Provided)

ATLANTA -- Never has a soccer goal been so delicious.

It turns out that a 7-0 win for Atlanta United will also mean $7 off your next trip to Moe's Southwestern Grill. Atlanta's Major League Soccer team blanked New England on Wednesday - tying a league record. So Moe's announced the promotion for Sept. 14.

To take advantage of the deal, Moe's is asking patrons to download their Moe's Rockin' Rewards App. The deal is good at all Atlanta Moe's location for Thursday and sign-up will also score locals a free cup of queso to go with that discounted burrito - or whatever you choose to order.

