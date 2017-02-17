WXIA
Close

Sneak Peep: Oreo introduces new flavor

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 5:03 PM. EST February 17, 2017

Nabisco's Oreo has been no stranger to fun - and unusual - flavor combinations. And this year is no exception.

The famous sandwich cookie brand is adding a new concoction just in time for spring - Peeps!  The flavor debuted in February ahead of spring and will pop up on Walmart store shelves on Feb. 22.

The new flavor features two golden cookies with marshmallow Peeps-flavored filling in between.

The new flavor joins a lengthy list of variations on the already popular cookie from years past including Banana Split, Birthday Cake, Cookie Dough, Candy Cane, Candy Corn and even Caramel Apple.

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Lose your collective cool; Oreo version of Cadbury Creme Eggs coming to the U.S.

WXIA

Yum or yuck? Swedish Fish Oreos are here

WXIA

Oreo Churros are now a thing

WXIA

Red velvet Oreos coming in February

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories