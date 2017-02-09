WXIA
Close

SweetWater makes good on bet, introduces 'Patriot' beer after Super Bowl

A loss by the Atlanta Falcons meant that SweetWater had to make good on a bet with Boston-based Sam Adams

WXIA 1:37 AM. EST February 10, 2017

ATLANTA -- Sweetwater Brewing Company is making good on its bet with Samuel Adams after the Falcons’ heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl.

The Atlanta-based brewery renamed their “420” Ale to “Patriots Extra Pale Ale” and employees were forced to sport Patriots and Sam Adams gear.

It may seem like a bitter pill for Falcons fans to swallow, but Sweetwater will be back to rooting for the Falcons again by Friday.

The bet was spurred forward by the actions of a Gainesville, Ga. gas station that refused to sell Sam Adams beer until after the Super Bowl - offering SweetWater in its place.

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories