This city has eaten the most Chick-fil-A sandwiches...and we're not surprised

ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A released the top 10 cities that eat the most original chicken sandwiches, and of course, Atlanta came in at number one.

It only makes sense. Georgia is the birthplace of this magnificent fried confection and once you pair that delicious sandwich with those addicting and oh-so-affordable waffle fries, plus that southern-style sweet tea? Oh man, my mouth is watering just typing about it.

It all began back in 1964 when Truett Cathy was approached with a life-changing opportunity to sell his already popular chicken sandwiches. Cathy tweaked the recipe just a tad then "that's all she wrote".

Chick-fil-A became a nationwide hit and we are still enjoying those sandwiches to this day.

Anyway, you already know what city ate the most original Chicken Sandwiches, now here are the other nine cities that love them almost as much as we do:

10. Baltimore, Maryland

9. Los Angeles, California.

8. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Florida

7. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

5. Washington, D.C.

4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3. Houston, Texas

2. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

And of course, we're number one!

