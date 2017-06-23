This Georgia BBQ joint is among the 29 best in the nation

Georgia is home to lots of great barbeque places. But just one place makes National Barbecue News' "Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America."

The self-proclaimed "World's #1 Publication" dedicated to all things barbeque named Wiley's Championship BBQ in Savannah among the top 29 joints in the nation.

The Savannah BBQ place began as a catering operation in Atlanta back in 1983 by Wiley McCrary, and eventually grew into a full-fledged restaurant, according to its website.

It's not the first time that a BBQ joint from the Peach State has made a "best of the nation" list. Back in 2015, TripAdvisor ranked Joe's BBQ in Blue Ridge as the #1 BBQ place in the country..

That same year, Southern Living had several Georgia places, including two in Atlanta, among the top 50 BBQ joints in the South. Those were: B's Cracklin Barbeque (Savannah), Fresh Air Barbecue (Jackson, Ga.), Heirloom Market (Atlanta) and Old Brick Pit Barbeque (Atlanta).

And let's be real, that's just scratching the surface of all the great options we have. Yes, we're blessed. What's your favorite BBQ? Post it on our Facebook page.

Here's a past list of great BBQ joints:





