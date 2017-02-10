Treehorn Cider's El Treeablo (Photo: WXIA)

Marietta-based Treehorn Cider has released its first seasonal cider -- a subtly spiced three-chile cider: El Treeablo.

The sweet, spicy blend will be available through April.

“Our first true seasonal release comes in the middle of winter, when we can appreciate a cider with a little kick to it,” says Mallory Law, one of Treehorn’s ciderists.

The heat in El Treeablo comes from a combination of habaneros, jalapenos and Hatch chiles. Law and Treehorn's head of quality assurance, Kathryn Pierce came up with the combo while living in New Mexico.

Pierce notes that Hatch chiles are a staple in every household in New Mexico, and she says that Treehorn has taken the same care to develop the proper blend of peppers to compliment the apples that give El Treeablo its flavor and extra kick.





But while New Mexico is what inspired El Treeablo, it is still a distinctly Atlanta beverage. Treehorn has partnered with Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q to roast their first batch of Hatch chiles to go into El Treeablo.

"We've been fans of Fox Bros. since they were hosting backyard barbecues and doing ‘Widespread Wednesdays’ at Smith's,” says Treehorn ciderist Andrew Wheeler. “They're very supportive of the local food and beverage community and we're grateful they were willing to help us with this cider.”

El Treeablo is available in cans at a number of restaurants, stores and bars across metro Atlanta, with more locations being added all the time.



