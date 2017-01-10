Georgia nonprofits awarded wtih TEGNA Foundation grants

ATLANTA - The Networks of 11Alive through the TEGNA Foundation awarded fifteen grants to local area nonprofit organizations at a reception, January 10, 2017.

“The Networks of 11Alive strive to celebrate the human spirit through our on-air and online properties, showcasing the amazing work being done in our community helping others," said WXIA-TV President and General Manager, John Deushane. "We are honored and thrilled to be able, through the TEGNA Foundation, to support these local organizations that are making such a difference for all of us who call Atlanta home.”

The organizations receiving TEGNA Foundation grants are:

American Red Cross – Funds will support Atlanta families with shelter after devastating fires.

Atlanta Technical College Foundation – Funds will support Hardship Grants for Atlanta Technical College students.

Black Women Film Preservation Project – Funds will support the Black Women Film Summit, a cultural celebration of women of color in the arts and entertainment industry.

The Children’s Museum – Funds will help provide free or reduced admission to low-income underprivileged children and families.

Chris 180, Inc.– Funds will support mental health services and homes for vulnerable children.

Cool Girls, Inc. – Funds will support skills program, growing confidence in young women through education and exposure to opportunity.

Corporate Volunteer Council of Atlanta – Funds will support EVP 101 to help educate corporate volunteer programs for the community.

Lekotek of Georgia - Funds will support play learning program for children with disabilities.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights – Funds will support admission for Title 1 students with access to enter center.

Open Hand – Funds will support nutritional care program for food and chronically ill patients.

Re:Imagine ATL – Funds will support 10-week curriculum and program with high school students and homelessness issue with the Atlanta Mission.

The Ron Clark Academy – Funds will support RCA’s Experience Educator Training program to educate teachers on academic strategies and engagement with students.

Skyland Trail, George West Mental Health Foundation – Funds will support need-based assistance to patients with mental health needs and treatment.

The Sheltering Arms – Funds will support children from low-income families with early childhood education.

Woodruff Arts Center - Funds will support arts education through the High Museum, Atlanta Symphony and Alliance Theatre.

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA, Inc. Through its Community Grant program, TEGNA Foundation empowers the people we serve by supporting non-profit activities in the communities in which TEGNA does business. Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. The TEGNA Foundation makes grants to nonprofit organizations based on recommendations from subsidiaries of TEGNA Inc. Information on the TEGNA Foundation grant program is available at www.tegnafoundation.org. The Networks of 11Alive include: WXIA-TV, WATL-TV, 11Alive.com, myATLtv.com, and Atlanta & Co.

