WXIA
Close

Georgia ranked nation's No. 1 state in racial progress

Tim Darnell , WXIA 3:29 PM. EST January 16, 2017

Georgia is the nation’s top state in racial progress, according to a new study by a personal finance website.

On Monday, as Atlanta and the nation observed Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, WalletHub ranked Georgia No. 1 in the level of racial progress achieved over time, according to the website.

Analysts measured the gaps between blacks and whites in 16 indicators of equality and integration for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranging from median annual income and standardized test scores to voter turnout. 

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub also measured the current integration level of whites and blacks in the nation, and Georgia ranked No. 15.

Source: WalletHub
 
Data used to create the rankings were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

MLK Day Google doodle features Atlanta's High Museum

WXIA

Atlanta celebrates MLK birthday, legacy

WXIA

MLK birth home reopening in time for holiday

WXIA

Social media reacts to Mississippi city's name for MLK Jr. Day

WXIA

Hosea Helps prepares to feed 6K for annual MLK Day dinner

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories