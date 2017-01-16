Georgia ranked nation's No. 1 state in racial progress

Georgia is the nation’s top state in racial progress, according to a new study by a personal finance website.

On Monday, as Atlanta and the nation observed Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, WalletHub ranked Georgia No. 1 in the level of racial progress achieved over time, according to the website.

Analysts measured the gaps between blacks and whites in 16 indicators of equality and integration for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranging from median annual income and standardized test scores to voter turnout.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub also measured the current integration level of whites and blacks in the nation, and Georgia ranked No. 15.

Data used to create the rankings were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

