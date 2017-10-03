'Goodfellas,' 'Sopranos' actor Chuck Low dies at 89

Chuck Low (Photo: Mike Coppola, Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival)

Chuck Low, a real-estate developer-turned actor whose friendship with tenant Robert De Niro led to a second career in Hollywood and roles in Goodfellas and Tribeca, has died. He was 89.

Low died on Sept. 18 at a nursing home in New Jersey.

Low and De Niro developed a friendship after the actor moved into a building he owned in New York City. Low went on to act in several films, including The King of Comedy and Once Upon a Time in America.

He also appeared in the first season the HBO series The Sopranos as an Orthodox Jew who sought gangster Tony Sopranos's help in forcing his son-in-law to agree to a religious divorce.

His death comes just a couple of weeks after that of Frank Vincent, who also appeared in Goodfellas and The Sopranos.

► Frank Vincent, go-to movie mobster from 'Goodfellas, 'Sopranos,' dies at 80

Low’s most notable role came in Goodfellas, where he played wig salesman Morris “Morrie” Kessler. The character was killed by a screwdriver plunged into the back of his head.

Low’s family says his funeral was held Sept. 20 in Elmont, N.Y.

Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM