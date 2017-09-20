Special needs student wins homecoming crown at Veterans

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. -- It’s homecoming season and that means plenty of crowns are being awarded at local high schools.

But at one school in the community of Kathleen, this year’s queen stood out from the crowd.

Take a walk down the halls of Veterans High School and you’ll see Hannah Shepherd. It’s hard to miss her -- she’s the one high-fiving her way to class.

All those friends voted to crown her homecoming queen on Friday. Her friends said it’s just their way of showing how much they love Hannah.

"She’s an awesome human being and she just fills everyone with joy who’s around her and she just makes everything better," said Chandler Shepherd.

Her father David said having special needs has never stopped her.

"There’s been ups and downs. Hannah has struggled sometimes in school but also she’s succeeded a lot in school too," he said.

Even her teachers said they’ll be sad to see her leave at the end of the school year.

“She has the ability to step up in any situation and take a leadership role,” said Jessica Miranda.

But Hannah says she's just thankful for all of the support:

"Well, for all of my classmates, I just want to thank you for all your support. I know you voted for me [and] I really appreciated it," she said.

Hannah's dad said that, as a parent, he's excited to see how her experiences at Veterans help her in the years to come.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV