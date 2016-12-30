All you need to know for Underground Atlanta's final Peach Drop

Atlanta's Peach Drop in Underground Atlanta (FILE) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- The New Year is finally upon us and that means it’s time for the festivities to begin!

More than 175,000 are expected to descend on Atlanta for Underground Atlanta's final Peach Drop and several other events happening in the city this weekend.

If you’re planning to ring in 2017 at Underground Atlanta, here’s what you need to know:

When is it?

The last Peach Drop in Underground Atlanta is on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. The gates for the event open at 5 p.m.

Who’s performing?

Atlanta-based alt-rock group Collective Soul will be opening for R&B singer Ne-Yo. The performances and entertainment begin at 7 p.m. and will continue through the night just before midnight.

Following the drop, a fireworks show will light up the sky and confetti will rain down on the crowd.

Street Closures

In preparation for the countdown, streets surrounding Underground Atlanta will begin closing at 4:30 p.m. All parking decks will also be closing. The best way to get to the event is by taking MARTA and exiting at the Five Points station.

The streets around Underground Atlanta will begin closing around 4:30 p.m. (Photo: Haney, Adrianne, WXIA)

Prohibited Items

All attendees and their belongings will be subject to search once they are in the area of the Peach Drop. To make your entry to Underground Atlanta go as smoothly as possible, please make sure you do NOT bring following items:

Weapons

Bags or backpacks larger than 11×17”

Coolers

Glass containers of any kind

Outside food or beverages

Large umbrellas or tents

Skateboards, scooters, or bicycles inside the event

Pets

Grills

Illegal drugs of any kind

Alcohol

Also, park visitors under 17 years of age are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 25 years of age or older at all times.

Security measures

Expect tighter security measures and a greater police presence at the Peach Drop. While there have been no credible threats against the event, the Atlanta Police Department said it is teaming up with state and federal partners and several local jurisdictions in order to beef up its presence and several others happening this weekend.

Dept. Chief Timothy Quiller with APD said the department’s developed a “robust” plan in order to handle the increase in visitors to the Downtown area.

“We’re looking pretty good,” Quiller said on Thursday. “We have been doing this for a long time and we’ve been preparing for these events and have been very successful. So I think we have a good plan in place to ensure the safety of our visitors.”

In addition to more officers on patrol, Quiller said they’ve also instituted 12-hour shifts in order to cover whatever calls for service received.

In addition, police are reminding people to be vigilant when it comes to parking. “If you come to the city and you drive, make sure you park only in des areas,” Quiller said. Also, don’t forget to remove all your valuables.

11Alive wishes you and your family a happy new year!

