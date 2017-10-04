BestBlackFriday.com: These retailers will be closed for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is often known as the holiday of food, family and giving thanks. And again, this year, major retailers are making a point of letting their employees enjoy those aspects as well.
As such, BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of business that will be closed on the holiday this year.
The full list of Thanksgiving day closures includes:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
HEB is also expected to close early on Thanksgiving at 2 p.m.
In a poll taken by the site on Sept. 26 and 27, they asked shoppers how they felt about businesses being open on Thanksgiving Day. The results showed that 36.87 percent strongly disliked it, 20.66 percent dislike it, 26.25 percent were indifferent, 10.62 percent favor it and 5.60 percent strongly favor it.
The poll included 523 people and, simplified, show that 57.53 percent do not like the idea of stores being open on the holiday, 16.22 favor it and about a quarter of people don't care.
For the updated list and a list of stores expected, but not confirmed, to close on Thanksgiving, visit: BestBlackFriday.com.
