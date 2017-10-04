BestBlackFriday.com: These retailers will be closed for Thanksgiving

(Photo: Vladmax,ThinkStock, Maksimchuk Vitaly)

Thanksgiving is often known as the holiday of food, family and giving thanks. And again, this year, major retailers are making a point of letting their employees enjoy those aspects as well.

As such, BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of business that will be closed on the holiday this year.

The full list of Thanksgiving day closures includes:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

HEB is also expected to close early on Thanksgiving at 2 p.m.

In a poll taken by the site on Sept. 26 and 27, they asked shoppers how they felt about businesses being open on Thanksgiving Day. The results showed that 36.87 percent strongly disliked it, 20.66 percent dislike it, 26.25 percent were indifferent, 10.62 percent favor it and 5.60 percent strongly favor it.

The poll included 523 people and, simplified, show that 57.53 percent do not like the idea of stores being open on the holiday, 16.22 favor it and about a quarter of people don't care.

For the updated list and a list of stores expected, but not confirmed, to close on Thanksgiving, visit: BestBlackFriday.com.

