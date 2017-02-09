Celebrate Valentine's Day with a candlelit dinner at Waffle House

ATLANTA – The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.
But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on Feb. 14. Waffle House locations across the country, including three in the Charlotte area, are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.
According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.
Atlanta-area Waffle Houses accepting Valentine’s Day reservations
Acworth -- 3275 Cobb Pkwy
Alpharetta -- 1515 McFarland Pkwy
Atlanta -- 2264 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE
Cartersville -- 805 West Avenue
Covington -- 8239 Hwy 278
Cumming -- 2837 Keith Bridge Rd.
Dallas -- 20 Hosiery Mill Rd.
Decatur -- 515 N. McDonough St.
Lawrenceville -- 1205 Lakes Pkwy
Marietta -- 3441 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, or 4797 Canton Road
Newnan -- 15 Glenda Trace
Stone Mountain -- 5245 Stone Mountain Hwy
To view all of the participating locations throughout the state of Georgia, click here.
