Celebrate Valentine's Day with a candlelit dinner at Waffle House

Instead of a fancy, high-priced Valentine's Day dinner, why not set a reservation for the Waffle House?

WCNC 2:32 PM. EST February 09, 2017

ATLANTA – The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on Feb. 14. Waffle House locations across the country, including three in the Charlotte area, are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.

According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.

Acworth -- 3275 Cobb Pkwy

Alpharetta -- 1515 McFarland Pkwy

Atlanta -- 2264 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE

Cartersville -- 805 West Avenue

Covington -- 8239 Hwy 278 

Cumming -- 2837 Keith Bridge Rd.     

Dallas -- 20 Hosiery Mill Rd.

Decatur -- 515 N. McDonough St.  

Lawrenceville -- 1205 Lakes Pkwy        

Marietta -- 3441 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, or 4797 Canton Road   

Newnan -- 15 Glenda Trace  

Stone Mountain -- 5245 Stone Mountain Hwy

To view all of the participating locations throughout the state of Georgia, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCNC


