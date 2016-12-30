Doing good deeds during the holiday season

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
15-year-old found shot and killed on front lawn
-
Teen deorates every page of a Bible for boyfriend
-
Look inside the HGTV Dream Home
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher
-
Bizarre attempted carjacking in Midtown
-
Suspect sought in QT shooting
-
Man shot and killed at QT gas station
-
Uber, Lyft pick ups to begin at Hartsfield-Jackson on Jan. 1
More Stories
-
All you need to know for Underground Atlanta's final…Dec 30, 2016, 4:04 p.m.
-
UGA defeats TCU in Liberty Bowl, Kirby Smart gets…Dec 30, 2016, 3:25 p.m.
-
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl brings more than football to AtlantaDec 30, 2016, 9:22 a.m.