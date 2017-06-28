Top 25 things to do in the metro area for 4th of July

4th of July Fireworks (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - Independence Day is quickly approaching and metro Atlanta has more than a few ways for you to spend your Fourth of July.

From fireworks to parades to baseball games to thrills at local amusement parks, you'll find plenty to do to celebrate the holiday.

11Alive has complied a list of a few of those events:

COBB

Austell, Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

July 2- July 4, 2017

Enjoy a day of rides and fun with family! An all day event check website for rates and fees.

Marietta, Marietta Square Fourth of July Celebration

Marietta Freedom Parade at 10 A.M.

live concert, museum tours, arts and crafts show, carnival games

Fireworks finale at 9 PM

Kennesaw, Salute to America

July 3, 2017, 6 -10 P.M. in Downtown Kennesaw

Live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors, and activities for kids

Fireworks at 9:30 P.M.

DEKALB

Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain Park Fantastic 4th Celebration

July 1 – 4, 2017, 10:30 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Laser show and fireworks 9:30 P.M.

Chamblee, Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 2017, 5 -10 P.M. at Keswick Soccer Field

Live music, food, activities for family, bike parade, train rides, corn hole tournament, fireworks

Decatur, July Fourth Pied Piper Parade

July 4, 2017, Parade at 6 P.M. at the Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave.

Concert in the Square at 7 P.M., Fireworks at 9 P.M.

FAYETTE

Peachtree City, Peachtree City Independence Day Parade

July 4, 2017, Parade on Peachtree Pkwy S at 9 A.M.

Fourth Fest at City Hall Plaza 5-9 P.M.

Live music, face painting, caricatures, inflatable’s, photo booth, and food vendors

Fireworks over Lake Peachtree - Dusk

FORSYTH

Cumming, July Fourth Celebration

July 3, 2017: Dance Contest 8:30 PM, Fireworks 9:30 P.M., Food Vendors, and Children’s Activities from 6-11 P.M., free admission and parking

July 4, 2017: Steam Engine Parade 10 A.M-.12 P.M.

FULTON

Atlanta, SunTrust Stadium

July 4, 2017, Braves vs. Astros, 7:35 P.M.

Patriotic events throughout the game

Fireworks Finale, post game

Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium: Red, White & Brew

July 1, 2017, 6:30 P.M. - 10 P.M., in the Oceans Ballroom with views of our beluga whales, manta rays and whale sharks

21 and over only, Adult Admission: $65, Member Price: $50

Unlimited beer sampling, BBQ, live music, 500+ aquatic species

Atlanta, Peachtree Road Race

July 4, 2017, Starts at 7:30 AM, Ends at Piedmont Park

Can watch fireworks at Lenox Mall or the park.

Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park

July 4, 2017 Park opens at 6 P.M. free admission, live music

Fireworks and synchronized music at 9:45 P.M.

Atlanta, Ponce City Market 4th of July Rooftop Backyard BBQ

July 4, 2017, 5-11 P.M., at Skyline Park

Libations, live music, entertainment, skyline views, jugglers, stilt walkers, and the city’s best panoramic fireworks view

General admin tickets available for purchase at the door only, VIP and Rooftop Terrace for purchase on Eventbrite

Atlanta, Fourth of July at The Hall

July 4, 2017, All-day: College Football Hall of Fame and Chic-fil-a Fan experience

Fireworks are walking distance at Centennial Olympic Park

Atlanta, Hush Hush Red and Blue Silent Disco

July 1, 2017, 5-11 PM, at Neighbor’s Pub

Get ready to rock a red and blue LED headset to all American Jams and flip between 3 different styles of music for all new dance experience in Atlanta

Buckhead, Red White and Brews Pub Crawl

July 1, 2017, 7 P.M.-Midnight, starts at Lost Dog Tavern

Eat, drink, party. Enjoy complimentary themed shots, 3/2/1 specials ($3 Cocktail, $2 Beer & $1 Shot), party beads, Atlanta Bar Tours cell phone sleeve, great food specials, bands and DJ’s.

Participating Bar & Restaurant Offerings on website

Roswell, Annual July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4, 2017, Begins at 5:30 P.M. on Roswell High School lawn

Food trucks, kids activities, live music

Firework show, at dusk

Sandy Springs, Stars and Stripes Celebration

July 2, 2017, at Concourse Corporate Center lawn, Free admission, 7-10:30 P.M.

Music at 7:30 P.M., fireworks at 9:30 P.M., bring a picnic and blanket and enjoy!

East Point, East Point Hometown Celebration

July 4, 2017, 3-11 P.M. Held across from the East Point MARTA station & East Point City Hall

Merchandise vendor market, live music, food court

Fireworks at 9:30 P.M.

HARRIS

Pine Mountain, Callaway Gardens

July 1–4, 2017, schedule varies (see website) beach festivities, live music and circus acts.

Fireworks, Sat & Tues. only, sat. at dusk, tues. at 9:30 P.M.

HENRY

Hampton, Atlanta Motor Speedway Fireworks Extravaganza

June 30, 2017, Gates open at 6:30 P.M., $10 entry, kids 5 and under are free

Cash giveaways, raffles, concessions, libations, drag racing action, high-speed competition along the pit-lane fence

Fireworks start at dusk

Hampton, Firecracker Road Race

July 4, 2017, Race day registration opens at 6:45 A.M., at Nash Farm Battlefield

Race begins at 8 A.M., Get Set Grow at the Firecracker 5k, 10k, 1 Mile, and Tot Trot

Registration closing date: Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 11:59 A.M.

GWINNETT

Buford, Mall of Georgia 15th Annual Fabulous Fourth

July 4, 2017, 5 P.M.- 9 P.M., Free Admission, children’s rides, inflatable’s, live music, food, beverage concessions

Fireworks starts at dusk

A special Movies under the Stars presentation of “The Hunger Games: Mocking jay- Part 2” on a 70 foot big screen.

Buford, Lake Lanier Islands 4th of July Weekend

June 30, 2017, Low-Country Boil, 3-7 P.M.

July 1-4, 2017, 10 A.M.-10:30 P.M., rides and slides, live music, DJs, beach volleyball game

Fireworks Show, July 1-4, 10 P.M.

Duluth, Duluth Celebrates America

July 3, 2017, 6-11 P.M. at Duluth Town Green

Firework display, bands, children’s activities, and food trucks

Norcross, Red White and Boom

July 3, 2017, 3-11 P.M., fireworks begins at dusk, located at Lillian Webb Park

Local eateries/libations, signature drinks, inflatable’s, live music

Fireworks, 9 P.M.

Snellville, Star Spangled Snellville

July 4, 2017, 4-10 P.M. at Towne Green

Entertainment, food, water slide, trackless train, bungee jump, 9-hole mini golf, all day band $10

Fireworks at 9:30 P.M.

