Top 25 things to do in the metro area for 4th of July

ATLANTA - Independence Day is quickly approaching and metro Atlanta has more than a few ways for you to spend your Fourth of July.
From fireworks to parades to baseball games to thrills at local amusement parks, you'll find plenty to do to celebrate the holiday.
11Alive has complied a list of a few of those events:
COBB
Austell, Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia
- July 2- July 4, 2017
- Enjoy a day of rides and fun with family! An all day event check website for rates and fees.
Marietta, Marietta Square Fourth of July Celebration
- Marietta Freedom Parade at 10 A.M.
- live concert, museum tours, arts and crafts show, carnival games
- Fireworks finale at 9 PM
Kennesaw, Salute to America
- July 3, 2017, 6 -10 P.M. in Downtown Kennesaw
- Live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors, and activities for kids
- Fireworks at 9:30 P.M.
DEKALB
Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain Park Fantastic 4th Celebration
- July 1 – 4, 2017, 10:30 A.M. – 8 P.M.
- Laser show and fireworks 9:30 P.M.
Chamblee, Fourth of July Celebration
- July 4, 2017, 5 -10 P.M. at Keswick Soccer Field
- Live music, food, activities for family, bike parade, train rides, corn hole tournament, fireworks
Decatur, July Fourth Pied Piper Parade
- July 4, 2017, Parade at 6 P.M. at the Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave.
- Concert in the Square at 7 P.M., Fireworks at 9 P.M.
FAYETTE
Peachtree City, Peachtree City Independence Day Parade
- July 4, 2017, Parade on Peachtree Pkwy S at 9 A.M.
- Fourth Fest at City Hall Plaza 5-9 P.M.
- Live music, face painting, caricatures, inflatable’s, photo booth, and food vendors
- Fireworks over Lake Peachtree - Dusk
FORSYTH
Cumming, July Fourth Celebration
- July 3, 2017: Dance Contest 8:30 PM, Fireworks 9:30 P.M., Food Vendors, and Children’s Activities from 6-11 P.M., free admission and parking
- July 4, 2017: Steam Engine Parade 10 A.M-.12 P.M.
FULTON
Atlanta, SunTrust Stadium
- July 4, 2017, Braves vs. Astros, 7:35 P.M.
- Patriotic events throughout the game
- Fireworks Finale, post game
Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium: Red, White & Brew
- July 1, 2017, 6:30 P.M. - 10 P.M., in the Oceans Ballroom with views of our beluga whales, manta rays and whale sharks
- 21 and over only, Adult Admission: $65, Member Price: $50
- Unlimited beer sampling, BBQ, live music, 500+ aquatic species
Atlanta, Peachtree Road Race
- July 4, 2017, Starts at 7:30 AM, Ends at Piedmont Park
- Can watch fireworks at Lenox Mall or the park.
Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park
- July 4, 2017 Park opens at 6 P.M. free admission, live music
- Fireworks and synchronized music at 9:45 P.M.
Atlanta, Ponce City Market 4th of July Rooftop Backyard BBQ
- July 4, 2017, 5-11 P.M., at Skyline Park
- Libations, live music, entertainment, skyline views, jugglers, stilt walkers, and the city’s best panoramic fireworks view
- General admin tickets available for purchase at the door only, VIP and Rooftop Terrace for purchase on Eventbrite
Atlanta, Fourth of July at The Hall
- July 4, 2017, All-day: College Football Hall of Fame and Chic-fil-a Fan experience
- Fireworks are walking distance at Centennial Olympic Park
Atlanta, Hush Hush Red and Blue Silent Disco
- July 1, 2017, 5-11 PM, at Neighbor’s Pub
- Get ready to rock a red and blue LED headset to all American Jams and flip between 3 different styles of music for all new dance experience in Atlanta
Buckhead, Red White and Brews Pub Crawl
- July 1, 2017, 7 P.M.-Midnight, starts at Lost Dog Tavern
- Eat, drink, party. Enjoy complimentary themed shots, 3/2/1 specials ($3 Cocktail, $2 Beer & $1 Shot), party beads, Atlanta Bar Tours cell phone sleeve, great food specials, bands and DJ’s.
- Participating Bar & Restaurant Offerings on website
Roswell, Annual July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza
- July 4, 2017, Begins at 5:30 P.M. on Roswell High School lawn
- Food trucks, kids activities, live music
- Firework show, at dusk
Sandy Springs, Stars and Stripes Celebration
- July 2, 2017, at Concourse Corporate Center lawn, Free admission, 7-10:30 P.M.
- Music at 7:30 P.M., fireworks at 9:30 P.M., bring a picnic and blanket and enjoy!
East Point, East Point Hometown Celebration
- July 4, 2017, 3-11 P.M. Held across from the East Point MARTA station & East Point City Hall
- Merchandise vendor market, live music, food court
- Fireworks at 9:30 P.M.
HARRIS
Pine Mountain, Callaway Gardens
- July 1–4, 2017, schedule varies (see website) beach festivities, live music and circus acts.
- Fireworks, Sat & Tues. only, sat. at dusk, tues. at 9:30 P.M.
HENRY
Hampton, Atlanta Motor Speedway Fireworks Extravaganza
- June 30, 2017, Gates open at 6:30 P.M., $10 entry, kids 5 and under are free
- Cash giveaways, raffles, concessions, libations, drag racing action, high-speed competition along the pit-lane fence
- Fireworks start at dusk
Hampton, Firecracker Road Race
- July 4, 2017, Race day registration opens at 6:45 A.M., at Nash Farm Battlefield
- Race begins at 8 A.M., Get Set Grow at the Firecracker 5k, 10k, 1 Mile, and Tot Trot
- Registration closing date: Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 11:59 A.M.
GWINNETT
Buford, Mall of Georgia 15th Annual Fabulous Fourth
- July 4, 2017, 5 P.M.- 9 P.M., Free Admission, children’s rides, inflatable’s, live music, food, beverage concessions
- Fireworks starts at dusk
- A special Movies under the Stars presentation of “The Hunger Games: Mocking jay- Part 2” on a 70 foot big screen.
Buford, Lake Lanier Islands 4th of July Weekend
- June 30, 2017, Low-Country Boil, 3-7 P.M.
- July 1-4, 2017, 10 A.M.-10:30 P.M., rides and slides, live music, DJs, beach volleyball game
- Fireworks Show, July 1-4, 10 P.M.
Duluth, Duluth Celebrates America
- July 3, 2017, 6-11 P.M. at Duluth Town Green
- Firework display, bands, children’s activities, and food trucks
Norcross, Red White and Boom
- July 3, 2017, 3-11 P.M., fireworks begins at dusk, located at Lillian Webb Park
- Local eateries/libations, signature drinks, inflatable’s, live music
- Fireworks, 9 P.M.
Snellville, Star Spangled Snellville
- July 4, 2017, 4-10 P.M. at Towne Green
- Entertainment, food, water slide, trackless train, bungee jump, 9-hole mini golf, all day band $10
- Fireworks at 9:30 P.M.
