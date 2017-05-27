Homeless man traveling across country from Tennessee to California

NBC

A homeless man traveling from Tennessee is making his California dreams come true by traveling across the country to get there.

The kicker? He has no car. Only his lawn chair, long board, and two Husky dogs.

Georgie Cutright has always wanted to do a cross-country trip, but without a working car, he was left to improvise.

The unlikely trio have turned many heads when they hit the streets, making them a social media sensation.

Cutright realizes it’ll take him a little while to get to this final stop, with some bumps along the way, but he knows he’ll get there with a little push or pull from man’s best friends.

"A lot of people say we're inspiring, and I don't know about that but I just wanted to do this and have a little fun and do something great with life," he said.



