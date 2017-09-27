Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Hugh Hefner poses at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2014 Getty Images)

Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy magazine and an American cultural icon, has died at age 91.

Playboy Enterprises announced Hefner's death on Twitter at 8:13 PT and released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family.

Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Playboy's buxom models were the objects of millions of men's fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America's "Puritanical" attitudes toward sex.

For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant fantasy party at Playboy mansions in Chicago and then in Los Angeles.

Shortly after, Cooper Hefner released a statement recalling his father's "exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer."

Known for his Playboy Clubs and his nude-sprinkled magazine, Hugh Hefner had a lifestyle that defined an era.

2. Statement from Hugh Hefner's son @cooperhefner on the passing of his father. pic.twitter.com/HVJOQKhiAY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 28, 2017

His magazine transformed the adult entertainment industry, remarkable for its nude centerfold and sometimes news-breaking articles. In its pages Jimmy Carter admitted to lusting in his heart, a quaint notion in Trump times.

According to a May 2011 article in Vanity Fair, when Hugh Hefner opened the first Playboy Club, in 1960, "he was selling men the chance to walk into the pages of his magazine: the swinging-bachelor-pad décor, the carefully garnished cocktails, and, above all, the cantilevered, cottontailed Bunnies."

But times changed.

Playboy published its first non-nude issue in March 2016 and before that had launched a safe-for-work Playboy Now app.

Cooper Hefner announced in February that after one buttoned-up year, Playboy was bringing nude photographs back to its magazine.

"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," he said.

Also back for a new generation: the Party Jokes section and The Playboy Philosophy, a political and cultural column written by Hefner, nearly 40 years after his father last wrote it for the magazine.

Contributing: Mike Snider and The Associated Press.

People we've lost in 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM