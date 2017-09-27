Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Hugh Hefner poses at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2014 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91.

The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family.

Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.

Playboy's buxom models were the objects of millions of men's fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America's "Puritanical" attitudes toward sex.

For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant fantasy party at Playboy mansions in Chicago and then in Los Angeles.

