Hundreds pay tribute to beloved elephant

PORTLAND, Or – Animal lovers and zoo patrons are mourning the loss of Packy the elephant who died at age 54.

A memorial was held Saturday at the Portland Zoo to remember one of the biggest and oldest friends.

Hundreds came to pay tribute and bestow the city’s highest honors to the zoo’s biggest star.

Packy was euthanized after a long battle with tuberculosis.

