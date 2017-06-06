Johns Creek girl's singing stuns on 'America's Got Talent'

(Photo: Haney, Adrianne)

ATLANTA -- A local girl's powerful performance on an NBC's America's Got Talent show left the audience stunned.

Nine-year-old Angelica Hale will be moving forward in the show's search for talent after blowing the judges away during Tuesday night's round of competition. She nailed Andra Day's "Rise Up," surprising everyone in the audience with her vocals.

Watch Angelica's full performance here:

The 9-year-old girl is from Johns Creek and has been singing since she was little.

You may remember Angelica from stories 11Alive has done on her in the past. In 2013, she was on life support at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, in need of a kidney. Her mom was a match and immediately agreed to donate one of her own.

Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and as you can see, Angelica is back to singing as normal and drawing rave reviews from AGT judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Simon Cowell.

You can catch Hale's and other performers' acts every week as the judges try to whittle down the competition to crown a new winner. Follow her on Twitter @angelicahale or on Facebook to show our local, pint-sized powerhouse some support!

America's Got Talent airs right here on 11Alive at 8/7 ET.

© 2017 WXIA-TV