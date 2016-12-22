Laura Peterson is saving lives even in death by becoming an organ donor. (Photo: Jon Samuels, WXIA)

Laura Peterson was the glue.

The glue that kept her four siblings so close. The glue that, as a Fulton County school psychologist, helped so many students get through the tough times.

But even as she died, she was still piecing lives back together.

On Dec. 8, Laura Peterson feverishly pulled her car into a parking lot on Roswell Road, immediately honking the horn. Nick Jordan heard the sound and went to investigate.

“My initial thought was they were trying to get someone's attention because they were picking someone up,” said Jordan.



But Laura kept honking, kept asking the only way she could – for help.



Jordan opened up the car door and saw that the left side of her body was paralyzed. She was having seizures.



“I was scared, but I was also trying not to show anything on my face,” Jordan recalled. “I (told her) to follow my breathing.

Good Samaritan Nick Jordan speaks with 11Alive. (Photo: Jon Samuels, WXIA)

Jordan tried to adjust her seat so she would be comfortable...and held her hand.

“I can't tell you in words what that means to me,” Laura’s sister Anne Marie Peterson said of Jordan’s gesture of kindness.

Jordan had no idea the hand he held that day, which is why he left a note for the family to find. “I didn't know her name, I didn't know anything,” he told 11Alive’s Rebecca Lindstrom.

The hand-written note Nick Jordan left to Laura Peterson's family. (Photo: Jon Samuels, WXIA)





At the hospital, Laura's family would learn the healthy, vibrant woman had been suddenly crippled by a brain stem bleed. “Ultimately what it did was stop her heart, stopped her breathing,” her brother J.P. explained.



Four days later, when it was clear Laura would not recover, they donated her organs, hoping this Christmas, she could make a difference one last time.



“As horrible as what happened to Laura is, there's a handful of people who something wonderful happened for,”JP said. “We know for sure that's what Laura would have wanted, without a doubt.”



But Laura’s family went even a step further, donating her tissue. And her infected lungs – not viable for transplant – were donated for research.



“They're in an asthma study, which to me is particularly poignant because I've struggled for the past 25 years with adult onset asthma,” Anne Marie said.

Laura Peterson's sister (L) and brother (R) and Good Samaritan Nick Jordan (M) speak with 11Alive. (Photo: Jon Samuels, WXIA)

But even as Laura’s donated organs and tissue go to saving people’s lives, there was one more life she would unexpectedly touch.

It turns out, Jordan was on his way to an AA meeting when he heard Laura honking.



“I lived very selfishly and I did a lot of things that just weren't good,” he said, reflecting on his past. On that day, as Jordan held Laura’s hand, he knew he also had the power to do something good. On that day, he was the one who got to help.

“I'm not a special person, I don't have a unique ability to push fear aside and take charge in situations,” he said, “but it's a blessing and it's a miracle, that's the best word I can use.”

But this Christmas, even as Laura's family deals with their sudden loss, they said her spirit continues to live on.

Anne Marie and JP told 11Alive Laura loved to celebrate Christmas with her best friend’s daughter, Maya. Every year, since Maya was old enough to walk, the two would decorate her Christmas tree together.

This year, the family had moved all of Laura’s decorations over to her brother’s house. After the funeral Maya saw them and started one by one unwrapping them to decorate the tree in his living room.

“It was just so sweet watching her so carefully, because Laura was particular," J.P. said. "Some of those ornaments were wrapped in tissue paper or in individual compartments, to watch Maya unwrap those just the way Laura would do, was a beautiful thing to watch.”

Laura Peterson before her death with her friend's daughter Maya. (Photo: WXIA)

As Laura's family continues to mourn her passing, they take comfort in the fact that her life is saving others, and they are encouraging all families to take this time during the holidays to talk about the gift of life.



Inspired by this story and want to learn more on organ donations? 11Alive has compiled a few facts about organ donating in Georgia and how you become a donor:

- Nationally, there are more than 123,000 people on the waiting list for an organ donation

- About 5,300 Georgians are currently waiting for a kidney, pancreas, heart and/or liver transplants

- One donor can potentially benefit 60 or more people

- In Georgia, more than 4.7 million people are registered with DonateLifeGeorgia.org

- If you'd like to sign up to become an organ donor, visit Donate Life Georgia's website

