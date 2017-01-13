"Keep your mind and body busy everyday" is one of Pete's rules for a long life.

MARIETTA, GA. - Pete Petree has crafted what he describes as a long, healthy and pleasing life.

"Everybody I meet wants to know, what is your secret?" Petree told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie.

He is 103 years old and still lives on his own.

"This was my wife Ladelle. We were married for 63 years," Petree said as he pointed to photos that cover the walls of his home in Marietta.

Petree has four children, 13 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

His wife Ladelle passed away in 1997, but he found love, again, years later.

"They say I robbed the cradle. She's only 92," Petree said with a laugh.

So what is his secret?

Petree has a list of rules he lives by.

Keep your mind and body busy every day. Be optimistic. Being pessimistic is a waste of time. You will be a real bore, and it will surely shorten your lifespan. Avoid excessive TV time and too much sitting.

There are 12 rules in all, and they're spelled out on note cards he carries with him everywhere.

Petree's family sees his rules in action.

"His mind is never idle," his son, Don Petree said. "He's always figuring in his head what he can do next."

A retired traveling salesman, Petree has new interests now.

He enjoys woodworking and has no plans to slow down.

Petree is so hip that he did his first Facebook Live broadcast a few weeks ago, and it's already been viewed more than 30,000 times.

Petree has printed extra copies of his note cards that list his "12 Rules to Live By."

They're available by sending $5 with your name and address to the following address:

Pete Petree

P.O. Box 70012

Marietta GA, 30007

