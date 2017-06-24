Michigan couple celebrates 80th anniversary

NBC

A Michigan couple is celebrating an incredible milestone, their 80th wedding anniversary.

Donald and Vivian Hart, both 99, met each other in the 1930s.

Vivian and some other young women were lost, and Donald didn’t just off directions, he walked them home.

Donald Hart served in the Air Force and was drafted into World War II before spending 20 years at a seating manufacturing company.

The couple’s sons remember the good times, even when the family had very little money.

Donald Hart says even in the bad times, the couple’s love flourished and even got stronger.





© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM