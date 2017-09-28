National Coffee Day: Where to get free and discounted cups of java on Friday

Cup of coffee (Photo: amenic181/ThinkStock)

Coffee aficionados, your annual holiday is here.

Friday is National Coffee Day and the best way to celebrate is with free and discounted cups of java.

There are plenty ways to get a caffeine fix Friday.

Here are the deals:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee and get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations nationwide.

Wawa: No coupon is needed to get a free cup of coffee — any size — on Friday. Also, get a coupon for a free cup when you join Wawa Rewards or by doing a quick survey on Wawa receipts.

Krispy Kreme: It's a National Coffee Weekend at participating locations. Get one free hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Friday through Sunday.

McDonald’s: For a limited time, get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations. Also, there are coupons for a free medium McCafé with any purchase in the McDonald's smartphone app. Plus, when you purchase any five McCafé drinks you can get one free when a QR code from the app is scanned at checkout.

Starbucks: While not a National Coffee Day deal, in honor of the day and through Sunday, the Seattle-based company will "be taking over" its stores. For the three days, there will be no menu boards. Instead, the company will share information with customers about how their coffee purchases have made a difference and the company’s commitment to ethical and sustainably sourced coffee.

Keurig: From Friday through Sunday, get 20% off all pods and bagged coffee purchased at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE. Get free shipping with a $39 or higher purchase.

Peet’s Coffee: At participating Peet’s coffee bars Friday, get 25% off all beans and a free drip coffee or tea with bean purchase. Also, on Peet’s website, get 25% off all regular, non-subscription bean purchases with promo code COFFEEDAY17. Limit one per person.

Lyft: When you take a Lyft ride Friday in select cities, get a free can of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee during your ride. Participating cities are Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas and Philadelphia.

Caribou Coffee: Starting Friday and through the month of October, Caribou Coffee will donate 10% of purchases to CancerCare, a nonprofit organization offering support, education and financial assistance to those affected by cancer, the company announced in a news release.

7-Eleven: Members of the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program get one free cup of coffee at participating locations Friday through Sunday. To redeem, show a bar code on the 7-Eleven smartphone app at checkout. Limit one deal per member.

Atlas Coffee Club: New subscribers to the travel-themed coffee of the month club get a free bag of coffee or $14 off a subscription or World Tour of Coffee gift subscriptions Friday with discount code AtlasCoffeeDay17. Each month the club highlights a new country's coffee and culture. Learn more and sign up at www.atlascoffeeclub.com.

Love’s Travel Stops: All 24-ounce coffees and cappuccinos are $1 Friday and purchases will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. According to a news release, professional truck drivers who are My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit on coffee, and Love’s will still donate $1 to the hospitals.

Pilot Flying J Travel Centers: Get a free small cup of Pilot Coffee, cappuccino or small hot tea at more than 750 locations by showing a coupon from http://pilotcoffee.pilotflyingj.com or on Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page. The coupon can be shown on a smartphone or printed. Limit one per customer.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee Friday at participating locations nationwide.

Coffee Beanery: Participating locations are offering fresh brewed coffee for $1 all day Friday and $2 off a pound of coffee.

Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon for a free hot or iced coffee, in any size, to use at participating Cumberland Farms Friday. The deal also includes the choice of tea, cappuccino or hot chocolate.

QuickChek: Starting Friday and continuing every Friday through Nov. 3, buy any fresh-brewed or made-to-order espresso drink and get one free. No coupon is required.

Biggby Coffee: At participating locations, get a free modifier Friday. Choose from whipped cream, an extra shot of espresso, added flavor and other options.

Birch Coffee: You decide how much you pay for coffee Friday in the New York City company’s “Pay What You Please” National Coffee Day promotion.

Minit Stop Brewing Co.: Visit any Big Island or Maui location of the Hawaiian chain 7 to 9 a.m. Friday for a free 16-ounce cup of the company’s new Premium Hawaiian Blend.

PJ’s Coffee: Get a free 12-ounce hot coffee Friday from the company’s adopted coffee farm in Honduras.

Press Coffee: Visit any location Friday and get a free small cup of drip or cold brew. No purchase necessary.

Scooter’s Coffee: Get a free small brewed coffee with any food purchase with the Scooter’s mobile app Friday. Plus there will be hourly giveaways on its Facebook page and a Snapchat filter at all locations.

Sheetz: Get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte when you order it through the Sheetz smartphone app.

Stewart’s Shops: From noon to close Friday, get a free hot, iced or cold brew coffee in any flavor.

