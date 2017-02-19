National Parks are free on President's Day

South Rim Grand Canyon. (Photo: Heather Broughton)

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Presidents' Day, Monday.

As part of the park service’s centennial, national sites will be free to the public 10 days in 2017.

Out of the 120 sites and parks participating nationally, four are in Georgia, including

Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park

Cumberland Island National Seashore

Fort Pulaski National Monument

The fee waiver does not apply to state parks or state wildlife or natural areas.

The waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Reservation, camping, and tour fees will still be collected.

Other entrance-free dates in 2017:

February 20: President’s Day

April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 30: National Public Lands Day

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

