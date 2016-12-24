Nature Boy Ric Flair deputized by Clayton County

IMAGE: CLAYTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga -- Victor Hill is building quite the roster of deputy sheriffs in Clayton County.

Earlier this month, the Clayton County sheriff deputized basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal.

Now, none other than the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair, has joined the roster.

Based on his adventures as “the wheeling, dealing, girlfriend stealing, limousine riding, and private jet flying" wrestling superstar, Flair was deputized on Friday as an honorary deputy … in the vice squad.

O' Neal is the tallest deputy in the history of the office.

