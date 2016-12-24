WXIA
Close

Nature Boy Ric Flair deputized by Clayton County

Tim Darnell , WXIA 8:04 AM. EST December 24, 2016

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga -- Victor Hill is building quite the roster of deputy sheriffs in Clayton County.

Earlier this month, the Clayton County sheriff deputized basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal.

Now, none other than the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair, has joined the roster.

Based on his adventures as “the wheeling, dealing, girlfriend stealing, limousine riding, and private jet flying" wrestling superstar, Flair was deputized on Friday as an honorary deputy … in the vice squad.

O' Neal is the tallest deputy in the history of the office.

(© 2016 WXIA)

WXIA

Shaq gets sworn in as Clayton County deputy

WXIA

Waka Flocka, Sheriff Victor Hill give turkeys to needy families

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories